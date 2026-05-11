Disc hammer mill: stable and high-yield #machine #factoryproducts #hammermill #pelletproductionline

If you're still struggling to handle large bales of hay and find manual unbundling time-consuming and laborious, you absolutely must watch this video today! It introduces a hay bale processing marvel—the disc hammer mill! The disc-shaped, wide-mouth design allows for direct feeding of whole bundles of straw and hay. Look at the output effect. The crushed material has a very uniform particle size and no large lumps. It is very suitable for use as feed, processing biomass pellets, or connecting to a dryer. It is a one-step process that saves the trouble of secondary processing. The hammer blade is made of manganese steel with carburized and tungsten carbide spray coating. The machine operates very smoothly with minimal vibration and a low failure rate. It does not overheat or stall even after long periods of continuous operation. Whether it's a small or medium-sized farm, a biomass processing workshop, or a farmer processing hay bales, this disc shredder is perfect. It requires no special supervision and no complicated operation, saving both labor and time while ensuring shredding results. If you need to process hay bales, don't miss out! We are producing pellet machine and complete lines already for 20 years. and our key machines are biomass pellet machine, wood pellet mill, wood chipper, wood crusher, wood hammer mill, rotary dryer, pellet cooler and the complete lines. The pellets diameter can be from 4 mm to 30 mm. The output is from several kilograms to several tons per hour. If any interest, feel free to connect us. Mob/WeChat/Whatsapp: +86 15053177578 Email: [email protected]