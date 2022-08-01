VAXXED ! FLAVIA [3 COV-ID JABS] CONFINED TO A WHEELCHAIR... (LAQUINTACOLUMNA)

(world orders review)================

WE NEED YOUR TESTIMONY on the VAX ATTACKS (LaQuintaColumna)

ENG SUBS 🇬🇧🇺🇸 #01 Antonia - Thrombocytopenia, Dipoply, Paresis

https://www.bitchute.com/video/nz9mwA8Bkxhf/ [SHARE]

TESTIMONY on the VAX ATTACKS (LaQuintaColumna)

ENG SUBS 🇬🇧🇺🇸 #02 VAXXED ! Flavia [3 COV-ID JABS]

CONFINED TO A WHEELCHAIR EVER SINCE...

https://www.bitchute.com/video/8djkQUZcRpx7/ [SHARE]

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(c) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/

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🇬🇧🇺🇸 #English - Victim of the vaccine: After 3 inoculations, she ends up with joint problems and she is in a wheelchair. She contracted what is called Guillain-Barre syndrome.





Send us your testimony so that we can translate it into several languages and make it known to the whole world, so that everyone knows what is really happening, and how we have all been deceived





After 3 inoculations, she ends up with joint problems and she is in a wheelchair https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumnainternational:7/After-3-inoculations-she-ends-up-with-joint-problems-and-she-is-in-a-wheelchair.:0





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