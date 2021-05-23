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MSM Exposed: Palestine VS Israel news coverage. History @ min_17
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182 views • May 23, 2021
Wolf Clan Media is banned from Youtube. Their latest video here shows how the modern State of Israel was created in 1948 from Rothchild money and the Belfar agreement in England in 1917 to turn the land in Palestine over to Zionist. Everything today is leading up to WW_3 in that area, just like what has been planned for 100 years. View min_17.
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