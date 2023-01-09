🇳🇴 Norway will ban the sale of gasoline cars from 2025.
This measure is dictated by Norway's desire to become the "greenest" country in the world. 80% of cars sold in 2023 will be electric.
Mass economic suicide in the name of "sustainability". Agenda 2030/21. Green is the New Red.
Source @Corona Conspiracy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.