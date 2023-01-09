Create New Account
🇳🇴 Norway will ban the sale of gasoline cars from 2025
The Prisoner
🇳🇴 Norway will ban the sale of gasoline cars from 2025.

This measure is dictated by Norway's desire to become the "greenest" country in the world. 80% of cars sold in 2023 will be electric.

Mass economic suicide in the name of "sustainability". Agenda 2030/21. Green is the New Red.

