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10 Minute Vegan Breakfast Ideas!
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5 views • October 24, 2019
This video features 3 (or 4) simple and delicious vegan breakfast ideas that can be made in about 10 minutes! These recipes are great for busy or lazy days since there’s really not that much to do. There’s lazy falafel wraps, chocolate couscous porridge and more!
If you recreate any of these recipes, post a photo on instagram and tag me: @mina_rome
Check out these videos for more quick and easy ideas:
15 Minute Vegan Breakfast Ideas: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KKZL4...
10 Minute Vegan Snack Ideas: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YPmXZ...
CONNECT WITH ME:
Instagram: mina_rome
Email: [email protected]
Vegan Amino: Mina Rome
THANK YOU for watching!
INGREDIENTS:
#1 Banana Chocolate Couscous Porridge
¼ cup couscous, dried (45g)
¼ cup quick oats (23g)
a pinch of salt
2-3 tsp sweetener of choice
1 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder
½ cup hot boiling water
1 banana
toppings of choice: berries, nut butter, more sweetener, nuts, seeds, dark chocolate etc
→ serves 1
#2 Lazy Crispy Falafel Wraps
1 small red onion
1 can chickpeas, rinsed + drained (240g)
½ cup oats (45g)
a pinch of cumin
1 tbsp tomato purée
1 tsp dried herbs
a handful of fresh of frozen herbs (basil, parsley …)
juice ½ lemon
salt, pepper to taste
1 tbsp oil for frying
4 tortillas
greens
hummus
avocado
spring onion
→ serves 4
#3 Pineapple Rings from the can without added sugar
a can of pineapple without added sugar
#4 Almond Coconut & Date Spread
4-5 dates, delet noor
¼ cup almond butter
2-3 tbsp coconut butter
a pinch of salt
1-2 tbsp non dairy milk
→ feel free to adjust the flavours, if you like more coconut add more, more sweetness add in another date etc.
→ enough for 3-4 toasts
Much love,
Mina
If you recreate any of these recipes, post a photo on instagram and tag me: @mina_rome
Check out these videos for more quick and easy ideas:
15 Minute Vegan Breakfast Ideas: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KKZL4...
10 Minute Vegan Snack Ideas: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YPmXZ...
CONNECT WITH ME:
Instagram: mina_rome
Email: [email protected]
Vegan Amino: Mina Rome
THANK YOU for watching!
INGREDIENTS:
#1 Banana Chocolate Couscous Porridge
¼ cup couscous, dried (45g)
¼ cup quick oats (23g)
a pinch of salt
2-3 tsp sweetener of choice
1 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder
½ cup hot boiling water
1 banana
toppings of choice: berries, nut butter, more sweetener, nuts, seeds, dark chocolate etc
→ serves 1
#2 Lazy Crispy Falafel Wraps
1 small red onion
1 can chickpeas, rinsed + drained (240g)
½ cup oats (45g)
a pinch of cumin
1 tbsp tomato purée
1 tsp dried herbs
a handful of fresh of frozen herbs (basil, parsley …)
juice ½ lemon
salt, pepper to taste
1 tbsp oil for frying
4 tortillas
greens
hummus
avocado
spring onion
→ serves 4
#3 Pineapple Rings from the can without added sugar
a can of pineapple without added sugar
#4 Almond Coconut & Date Spread
4-5 dates, delet noor
¼ cup almond butter
2-3 tbsp coconut butter
a pinch of salt
1-2 tbsp non dairy milk
→ feel free to adjust the flavours, if you like more coconut add more, more sweetness add in another date etc.
→ enough for 3-4 toasts
Much love,
Mina
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