Spanish island of Tenerife engulfed in a huge wildfire, mass evacuations underway

Pirate Pete
August 17, 2023
Tenerife is the largest and most populous island of the Canary Islands.
More land grabbing going on in the Canary Islands
They are burning everywhere to force folks into cities which will be 15 min prison cities.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/hY5UJLAs9u5k/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.