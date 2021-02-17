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Már megint a maszkok!
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10 views • February 17, 2021
A szájmaszkok viselésének legújabb agyrémei látnak manapság napvilágot!
Hordjunk maszkot a szabadban, vagy hordjunk több maszkot egymáson, hogy a friss levegő se befelé, se pedig kifelé ne tudjon szabadon áramlani.
Mikor jönnek már rá az okos szabálygyártók, hogy lassan már mindenki tisztában van azzal: Ennek semmi értelme nincs!
Hivatkozások:
1. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dZToi...
2. Itthon: Schiffer: Különleges jogbizonytalanság | hvg.hu
3. John P.A. Ioannidis' Profile | Stanford Profiles
4. Assessing mandatory stay‐at‐home and business closure effects on the spread of COVID‐19 - Bendavid - - European Journal of Clinical Investigation - Wiley Online Library
5. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GXleN...
6. https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/...
7. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JMUvG...
8. Offline: COVID-19 is not a pandemic - The Lancet
9. Search Results from the VAERS Database (medalerts.org)
10. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Y7nT...
Hordjunk maszkot a szabadban, vagy hordjunk több maszkot egymáson, hogy a friss levegő se befelé, se pedig kifelé ne tudjon szabadon áramlani.
Mikor jönnek már rá az okos szabálygyártók, hogy lassan már mindenki tisztában van azzal: Ennek semmi értelme nincs!
Hivatkozások:
1. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dZToi...
2. Itthon: Schiffer: Különleges jogbizonytalanság | hvg.hu
3. John P.A. Ioannidis' Profile | Stanford Profiles
4. Assessing mandatory stay‐at‐home and business closure effects on the spread of COVID‐19 - Bendavid - - European Journal of Clinical Investigation - Wiley Online Library
5. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GXleN...
6. https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/...
7. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JMUvG...
8. Offline: COVID-19 is not a pandemic - The Lancet
9. Search Results from the VAERS Database (medalerts.org)
10. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Y7nT...
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