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9mm Pistol Spreadsheet Shootout - Current Assets vs Current Liabilities
AmbGun
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215 views • February 25, 2022
Spreadsheet analysis of 9mm pistols (and one 22LR outlier) using Ambgun's unique dollar oriented, ballance sheet perspective.


Links

9mm Shootout Spreadsheet
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1jQy9AI-KmOm34S-Vq-LLjJEHOW1zu5SdAaB0JpH82kA/edit?usp=drivesdk

How the KelTec P17 Wins - 9mm vs the P17
https://youtu.be/YWMopzx3hgE

Kimber R7 Mako - You Know What is Reputation?
https://youtu.be/pWEahDvKs5s

MC2sc - The Mossberg Sub-Compact 9mm Points, Protects, and Prevents
https://youtu.be/Lbb4ZzZJKnE

KelTec P17 Hammer Block for Dry Fire Practice
https://youtu.be/_A9Ms1T5k2k

MantisX10 and Cheap Pistol vs Premium Pistol Without
https://youtu.be/zixW4gcinRM

Gain of Function - Kinetic
https://youtu.be/z0hWzzxFvhw

G-Wrap Retention Technique
https://youtu.be/z0hWzzxFvhw

14 Rounds in the Sig Sauer P365XL - MagGuts
https://youtu.be/kfybFg_HjIk

Recover Tactical Picatinny Rail for Sig P365 Pistols
https://youtu.be/WvNthNzYZqk

Springfield Armory Hellcat RDP - Gain of Function Part 1
https://youtu.be/L5jtiu3ZjYg

Sig P365XL and Shield RMSc
https://youtu.be/6yf-VNoJRHs

Applegate Grip Ratio - Does it Matter?
https://youtu.be/ZXWA8vuYP-0

Micro 9mm Bloody Hands Testing and Round Table Discussion
https://youtu.be/N8gqMRrV8aM

Mossberg MC2c - Slim, Safe, Efficient. Best 9mm for 2020 Buyers?
https://youtu.be/-SRbHlBD-wA

Mossberg Safe Takedown System - MC2c and MC2sc
https://youtu.be/9xtKF7VXntc


Chapters

0:00 Methodology
1:00 Serrations
3:30 Rattle
4:30 Mag Release
7:46 Low RDS
8:19 Pic Rail
9:50 Trigger
11:04 Safety
11:34 STS
12:56 Rounds per S&W
13:56 Rear RDS
15:18 Slide Coating
16:02 Country
16:20 Slide Release
16:38 Plastic Clip
17:17 G-Wrap
18:30 Grip Ergos
19:00 Grip Ratio
20:01 Ambi Transitions
20:23 CCW
21:31 Gain of Function
22:49 Slide Reflection
24:25 Totals
26:35 Family Compatibility
27:02 Second Total
28:25 KelTec P17
35:05 Conclusion
Keywords
pistolshootout9mmhellcatspreadsheetmc2cp365xlmc2sc
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