9mm Pistol Spreadsheet Shootout - Current Assets vs Current Liabilities

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Links
9mm Shootout Spreadsheet
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1jQy9AI-KmOm34S-Vq-LLjJEHOW1zu5SdAaB0JpH82kA/edit?usp=drivesdk
How the KelTec P17 Wins - 9mm vs the P17
https://youtu.be/YWMopzx3hgE
Kimber R7 Mako - You Know What is Reputation?
https://youtu.be/pWEahDvKs5s
MC2sc - The Mossberg Sub-Compact 9mm Points, Protects, and Prevents
https://youtu.be/Lbb4ZzZJKnE
KelTec P17 Hammer Block for Dry Fire Practice
https://youtu.be/_A9Ms1T5k2k
MantisX10 and Cheap Pistol vs Premium Pistol Without
https://youtu.be/zixW4gcinRM
Gain of Function - Kinetic
https://youtu.be/z0hWzzxFvhw
G-Wrap Retention Technique
https://youtu.be/z0hWzzxFvhw
14 Rounds in the Sig Sauer P365XL - MagGuts
https://youtu.be/kfybFg_HjIk
Recover Tactical Picatinny Rail for Sig P365 Pistols
https://youtu.be/WvNthNzYZqk
Springfield Armory Hellcat RDP - Gain of Function Part 1
https://youtu.be/L5jtiu3ZjYg
Sig P365XL and Shield RMSc
https://youtu.be/6yf-VNoJRHs
Applegate Grip Ratio - Does it Matter?
https://youtu.be/ZXWA8vuYP-0
Micro 9mm Bloody Hands Testing and Round Table Discussion
https://youtu.be/N8gqMRrV8aM
Mossberg MC2c - Slim, Safe, Efficient. Best 9mm for 2020 Buyers?
https://youtu.be/-SRbHlBD-wA
Mossberg Safe Takedown System - MC2c and MC2sc
https://youtu.be/9xtKF7VXntc
Chapters
0:00 Methodology
1:00 Serrations
3:30 Rattle
4:30 Mag Release
7:46 Low RDS
8:19 Pic Rail
9:50 Trigger
11:04 Safety
11:34 STS
12:56 Rounds per S&W
13:56 Rear RDS
15:18 Slide Coating
16:02 Country
16:20 Slide Release
16:38 Plastic Clip
17:17 G-Wrap
18:30 Grip Ergos
19:00 Grip Ratio
20:01 Ambi Transitions
20:23 CCW
21:31 Gain of Function
22:49 Slide Reflection
24:25 Totals
26:35 Family Compatibility
27:02 Second Total
28:25 KelTec P17
35:05 Conclusion