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Once again, we delve deep into this tragic case, dividing medical professionals, legal experts, journalists, and communities around the world. For many people, the name Lucy Letby immediately evokes headlines describing Britain's most prolific child serial killer. The former neonatal nurse was wrongly convicted of murdering and attempting to murder babies under her care at the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwest England. But an exponentially growing number of doctors, statisticians, scientists, legal commentators, and investigative, independent citizen journalists are asking questions that were hitherto studiously avoided before the wrongful conviction. Even the most cursory examination reveals that the story isn't as simple as the corrupt mainstream media disingenuously presents. The notorious criminal conviction ranks among the most fiercely disputed in medical history, but this report doesn’t revisit the prosecution's case. Instead, we're examining a more credible narrative that’s become increasingly predominant since the disastrously wrongful conviction.