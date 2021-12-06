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LATEST DETAILED VAERS REPORT AGES 5 & UNDER!
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321 views • December 06, 2021
LATEST DETAILED VAERS REPORT AGES 5 & UNDER!
I modified this search to include hospitalizations only in ages 5 & under.
I'm running various reports on the VAERS system and will be posting videos showing all of the destruction from this fake vaccine/bioweapon. It should serve to WAKE up people, if they take the time to read just a few of these stories.
Every Friday morning we show the new, updated data.
This video shows you how to run a simple search on VAERS:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QnleII2pLbaK/
Per the CDC the VAERS system represents just a fraction of the overall death and injury events. You should multiply the result by 10 for a more accurate severe event, and by nearly 100 for all events including minor events.
Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/JTeMPTGshbGZ/?list=subscriptions
I modified this search to include hospitalizations only in ages 5 & under.
I'm running various reports on the VAERS system and will be posting videos showing all of the destruction from this fake vaccine/bioweapon. It should serve to WAKE up people, if they take the time to read just a few of these stories.
Every Friday morning we show the new, updated data.
This video shows you how to run a simple search on VAERS:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QnleII2pLbaK/
Per the CDC the VAERS system represents just a fraction of the overall death and injury events. You should multiply the result by 10 for a more accurate severe event, and by nearly 100 for all events including minor events.
Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/JTeMPTGshbGZ/?list=subscriptions
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