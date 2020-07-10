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The Blacks Loved Trump! Trump LOVES The Blacks! Now He’s Orange Hitler? What Happened?
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26 views • July 10, 2020
It is what happens when you defeat the communist Democrat party. Anyone winning an argument against a leftist is automatically a racist Klan hood wearing nazi.
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MortemTyrannus-American Right
Help support this channel @
PayPal- PayPal.com/AmericanRight
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Or
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