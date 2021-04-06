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Tucker Carlson Has PERFECT Response to AOC’s thoughts on the Border
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70 views • April 06, 2021
Jon Brown from The Daily Wire reports, Fox News host Tucker Carlson wondered aloud Thursday why anyone would care what Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) thinks about anything and worried what it means that she has such a prominent voice on the national stage.
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