The Next Scamdemic - Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF)??

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The WHO Said "Climate Change" Is Causing Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) to Spread Throughout Europe.
LOL who makes up this crap, I see it ticks 2 boxes - Crimea in the name to blame Putin, and caused by climate change, BUT of course.
https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/crimean-congo-haemorrhagic-fever
Source @Real World News