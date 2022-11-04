Russia Is Back In Grain Deal But Always Guilty Of West’s Troubles

The grain deal, which was already almost buried, is back to work. Moscow resumed its participation in the initiative on November 2. Thanks to the efforts of the UN and Turkey’s assistance, the Russian military was provided with the written guarantees from Ukraine on the non-use of the grain corridor and sea ports for any military operations against Russia.

Another Moscow’s concession was assessed as a sign of Russian weakness. Moscow likely has no other options but to switch to the ‘Don’t Look, Don’t See’ tactics. Some experts assumed that this political decision was the result of the revenge of Russian ‘pro-Western’ elites.

The suspension of the deal for less than three days was enough for Western politicians and the media to blame Moscow for their own troubles. In order to reinforce the terrible image of ‘eastern barbarians’, the MSM spread fakes of alleged Russian attack on civilian grain ships in Ukraine.

Headlines in the world’s leading media claimed that Russia killed two people from the grain convoy after the deal was broken. The reports were based on a report by the Ukrainian military command South that two port tugs in Ochakov were damaged as a result of Russian shelling on October 31. Western journalists ignored the fact that port tugs are just small vessels that ensure the operation of the port. They did not bother to look at the map to find out that the port of Ochakov is located east of the grain corridor and is not involved in the grain deal.

Fact-checking of any developments in Ukraine has not been mandatory for Western media for a long time. The suspension of the grain deal by Moscow is a very useful pretext to justify the West’s own failed policies. Western media are obliged to convince their public that Russia is always behind the increase in food prices. Despite the fact that the grain deal was first aimed at saving the world’s poorest countries, not European wallets.

Food prices began to rise in Europe long before the Russian military operations in Ukraine. The ongoing attempts to crush Moscow with sanctions only worsen the situation. Now the MSM faces a new difficult task to explain why the grain deal has been resumed, but food prices in Europe will still rise.

Moscow has already stopped fighting for its image in the Western media. Today, the fighting on the Ukrainian battlefield matters. It is there that the fate of Russian image is decided.

Moscow is unlikely to have any illusions about the reliability of Kiev’s guarantees; but the guarantees of Turkish leader Recep Erdogan, who largely took responsibility for Ukraine’s actions in the Black Sea are crucial. The question of whether the Kiev regime will risk exposing its Turkish partners again remains open.

