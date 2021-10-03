© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Flu Vaccine Was Switched To The Covid Vaccine In 2021
Follow
0
Share
Report
188 views • October 03, 2021
- The Flu Vaccine Was Switched To The Covid Vaccine In 2021 With 84,330 Deaths In The USA (23rd Sept) -
Did they switch it up on you?
Something appears to be up...
Research on your own, find out as much as you can - and as always, SHARE What You Can
Did they switch it up on you?
Something appears to be up...
Research on your own, find out as much as you can - and as always, SHARE What You Can
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.