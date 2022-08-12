Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 13:00, August 12, 2022 - Eng Full Text

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine





▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.





💥As a result of the Allied Forces offensive operation near Soledar, the losses of AFU's 14th Mechanized Brigade have amounted to more than 2,000 people. The remnants of the brigade's personnel have been withdrawn by the Ukrainian command to the rear areas.





💥As a result of high-precision strikes of the Russian Aerospace Forces, the losses of AFU's 56th Motorized Infantry Brigade near Opytnoye and Nevelskoye in Donetsk People's Republic exceeded 70 percent of their manpower. All of the 23rd Brigade's battalion personnel had voluntarily abandoned their positions and gone to the rear.





💥Russian Aerospace Forces precision strike on a temporary deployment point of AFU's 28th Mechanized Brigade near Novogrigoryevka in Nikolayev Region has destroyed up to 100 fighters and 9 pieces of military equipment.





💥As a result of concentrated strikes on combat positions of Ukrainian nationalists near Mar'inka in Donetsk People's Republic, 3rd Battalion of 66th Mechanized Brigade have sustained over 50 percent losses in manpower.





▫️In addition, as a result of hitting a stronghold of 58th Motorized Infantry Brigade, up to 40 nationalists and 5 vehicles have been destroyed near Zaitsevo, Donetsk People's Republic.





💥 Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery strikes continue against military facilities in Ukraine.





▫️5 command posts have been hit, including 4th Tank Brigade near Zaliman in Kharkov Region, 103rd Brigade of Territorial Defence near Nikolaevka in Donetsk People's Republic, as well as 157 areas manpower, weapons, military and special equipment concentration.





▫️1 fuel depot for Ukrainian military equipment near Kurakhovo in Donetsk People's Republic, 6 ammunition depots have been destroyed near Velikoye Artakovo in Nikolaev Region, Zaliman in Kharkov Region, Kramatorsk, Zaitsevo, Krasnogorovka and Avdeevka in Donetsk People's Republic.





💥Russian Aerospace Forces have destroyed 1 US-made AN/MPQ-64 counter-battery radar station supplied to the Kiev regime near Chasov Yar in Donetsk People's Republic.





💥As part of the counter-battery warfare, 4 platoons of Grad multiple-launch rocket systems have been suppressed near Serebryanka, Soledar in Donetsk People's Republic, Shirokoye and Velikaya Aleksandrovka in Kherson Region.





▫️In addition, 2 artillery platoons of Acatsiya guns and 4 platoons of D-30 howitzers hae been hit at firing positions near Georgievka, Konstantinovka, Novgorodskoye, Veseloye, Andreevka and Dzerzhinsk in Donetsk People's Republic.





💥Russian air defenсe means have destroyed 5 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Yegorovka, Spartak in Donetsk People's Republic, and Arkhangelovka and Volkhov Yar in Kharkov Region.





▫️In addition, 2 shells of HIMARS multiple rocket launchers near Novaya Kakhovka and 4 shells of Olkha multiple rocket launchers near Chernobaevka in Kherson Region have been shot down in the air.





📊 In total, 267 Ukrainian airplanes and 146 helicopters, 1,732 unmanned aerial vehicles, 365 anti-aircraft missile systems, 4,293 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 797 multiple launch rocket systems, 3,290 field artillery and mortars, as well as 4,844 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.