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Why Don't They Put A Sign Up Saying, Sit On The Floor For 15 Minutes Instead Of The Chair After Being Jabbed!
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180 views • December 01, 2021
Scenes like this one are getting to be way too common . . . Why people still want to volunteer for this kill shot I cannot even fathom . . . I understand it is a more difficult decision when you're threatened with no jab no job' which is totally breaking the law and goes against constitutions!!!
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