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Over The Target Episode 23 It's Going To Be A Hot Summer
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80 views • June 03, 2021
In this episode I talk about the possible first deep state domino to fall in Fauci. I also talk about China tensions, the Iran marker and social media platforms.
You can contact Over The Target with Johnny Patriot at:
https://www.following17.com/contact-over-the-target
Telegram
https://t.me/overthetarget1776
Rumble Channel:
https://rumble.com/c/c-651345
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnypatriot
Ugetube:
https://ugetube.com/@johnnypatriot1776
Link to Fauci emails:
https://embed.documentcloud.org/documents/20793561-leopold-nih-foia-anthony-fauci-emails/
You can contact Over The Target with Johnny Patriot at:
https://www.following17.com/contact-over-the-target
Telegram
https://t.me/overthetarget1776
Rumble Channel:
https://rumble.com/c/c-651345
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnypatriot
Ugetube:
https://ugetube.com/@johnnypatriot1776
Link to Fauci emails:
https://embed.documentcloud.org/documents/20793561-leopold-nih-foia-anthony-fauci-emails/
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