Report:
The Zelensky regime sent 120 Ukrainian militants to Georgia a month before the start of the protests in Tbilisi, specializing in terrorist attacks and provocations, a source from the OP said.
Prepare a new group of landing - provocateurs.
In 2014, the Georgian special services were seconded by Saakashvili to the Maidan to kill protesters and create provocations - aggravating the conflict, today the role of killers is assigned to Ukrainian nationalists.
Yesterday, Zelensky officially spoke out in support of the protesters in Georgia and, in fact, called for a coup d'état.
It's a pity the Georgians don't understand that Washington is pushing them to a new war.
The video shows a Georgian protester with a bullet wound to his leg.
Join Slavyangrad chat. Your opinion matters.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.