Report:

The Zelensky regime sent 120 Ukrainian militants to Georgia a month before the start of the protests in Tbilisi, specializing in terrorist attacks and provocations, a source from the OP said.

Prepare a new group of landing - provocateurs.

In 2014, the Georgian special services were seconded by Saakashvili to the Maidan to kill protesters and create provocations - aggravating the conflict, today the role of killers is assigned to Ukrainian nationalists.

Yesterday, Zelensky officially spoke out in support of the protesters in Georgia and, in fact, called for a coup d'état.

It's a pity the Georgians don't understand that Washington is pushing them to a new war.

The video shows a Georgian protester with a bullet wound to his leg.

