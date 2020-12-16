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Kary Mullis : Inventeur du PCR test appel DR Fauci une fraude !!Kary Mullis: PCR Test Inventor Calls Dr Fauci A FRAUD!!!
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177 views • December 16, 2020
Kary Mullis: l'inventeur du test PCR appelle le Dr Fauci UNE FRAUDE !!!
Kary Mullis, l'inventeur du test PCR qui est utilisé INCORRECTEMENT par ce qui semble être TOUS les gouvernements à travers le monde pour identifier les soi-disant `` cas de covid '' appelle DR Fauci et ses hommes de main comme un groupe de FRAUDES qui savent TOUT BUGGER sur quoi ils parlent de https: //en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kary_Mu ...
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52 abonnés
Kary Mullis: PCR Test Inventor Calls Dr Fauci A FRAUD!!!
Kary Mullis, the INVENTOR of the PCR test that is being used INCORRECTLY by what seems to be EVERY government across the world to identify so called 'covid cases' calls out DR Fauci & his henchmen as a bunch of FRAUDS who know BUGGER ALL about what they're talking about https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kary_Mu...
Kary Mullis, l'inventeur du test PCR qui est utilisé INCORRECTEMENT par ce qui semble être TOUS les gouvernements à travers le monde pour identifier les soi-disant `` cas de covid '' appelle DR Fauci et ses hommes de main comme un groupe de FRAUDES qui savent TOUT BUGGER sur quoi ils parlent de https: //en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kary_Mu ...
Petrified News 2
52 abonnés
Kary Mullis: PCR Test Inventor Calls Dr Fauci A FRAUD!!!
Kary Mullis, the INVENTOR of the PCR test that is being used INCORRECTLY by what seems to be EVERY government across the world to identify so called 'covid cases' calls out DR Fauci & his henchmen as a bunch of FRAUDS who know BUGGER ALL about what they're talking about https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kary_Mu...
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