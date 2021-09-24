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Silly season -- Staffordshire UK
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60 views • September 24, 2021
Livery check...
If anyone can recognise the airline by it's livery, then please leave it's ID in comments, thank you!
Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dave Holly UK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos
If anyone can recognise the airline by it's livery, then please leave it's ID in comments, thank you!
Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dave Holly UK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos
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