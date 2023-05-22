Create New Account
Viewer Discretion Advised: This video may contain content disturbing to some people

WARNING: GRAPHIC: CHECKUR6: ADVERSE EVENT - A MINI DOCUMENTARY (GRAPHIC) (mirrored)
Contrarian
Published 14 hours ago |

Mirrored from Bitchute channel SixthSense at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/GC9qHTMahKBr/

⚠️FOIs reveal that health/science institutions around the world (211 and counting!) have no record of SARS-COV-2 isolation/purification, anywhere, ever⚠️ https://bit.ly/3Gt39Uq


🆕⚠️Autopsy-based histopathological characterization of myocarditis after anti-SARS-CoV-2-vaccination [PDF DOC]⚠️

https://bit.ly/3HHQJt9


⚠️What is in the so-calledCOVID-19 “Vaccines”? Part 1: Evidence of a Global Crime Against Humanity:⚠️

https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/52/121

https://bit.ly/3gXgQ4j


⚠️Scanning and Transmission Electron Microscopy Reveals Graphene Oxide in CoV-19 Vaccines⚠️

https://www.actascientific.com/ASMS/pdf/ASMS-06-1351.pdf


⚠️DOCUMENT: Evidence for a connection between 'coronavirus disease-19' and exposure to radiofrequency radiation from wireless communications including 5G [PDF DOC]⚠️

https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/jclintranslres-2021-7-5-666:8


⚠️Case Briefing Document and lab report, shows GRAPHENE OXIDE FOUND IN ALL MRNA INJECTIONS, 11/02/2022⚠️

https://ukcitizen2021.org/Case_Briefing_Document_and_lab_report_Ref_AUC_101_Report%20.pdf

This report, ref AUC_101_Report, which was commissioned by EbMCsquared CiC and prepared and published by UNIT relates to initial findings and forms a strong case for continued further scientific investigation.


⚠️On the Clear Evidence of the Risks to Children from Smartphone and WiFi Radio Frequency Radiation [PDF]⚠️

https://bit.ly/3VKaOSY


MIRROR SOURCE, You are encouraged to follow/support/credit the original content creator, if you see fit:

⫸CHECKUR6⫷: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/checkur6/

🎬 https://www.bitchute.com/video/UWoMwvajyoDX/


▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

⚠️MORE UP TO DATE CONTENT HERE:⚠️: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0


🎄NEW! November 22nd, 2022🎄

🏥 Write To Your GP, Healthcare Professional Or Pharmacist To Remind Them They Must First ‘Do No Harm’ [Template Letter]🏥

https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Letter-8-GPs-and-Pharmacists:4


🏥Post Covid Jab Supplement Guide - Dr. Zandré Botha🏥:

https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/post-covid-jab-supplement-guide:1


⚠️Pfizers Adverse Reactions Doc, they wanted to hide for 75 YEARS! ⚠️

https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf


⚠️⚠️LATEST PFIZER DOC DROP:⚠️⚠️

https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/reissue_5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf


📣NEW!! - DOCS FOR DISTRIBUTION - PRINT AND SHARE!!📣

https://bit.ly/3x4pGRA

| https://bit.ly/3GHdSZR


📣NEW!! - OUTREACH WORLDWIDE​ - PARENTS JUST SAY NO TO CHILDREN & TEENS COVID-19 BIOWEAPON - PDF DOC 📣NEW!!

https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/c830f5_ebc0ec0e2cc6440891058154886c5f11:a


📣NEW!! - Jab Centre Script & Documentation📣NEW!!

https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Jab-Centre-Script---Documentation:5


🏥 Removing Nano Poisoning - REV3 - PDF Document🏥

https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Removing-Nano-poisoning-rev3-2020:3


🏥 How to detox graphene oxide 🏥

https://www.holistichealthonline.info/how-to-detox-graphene-oxide/


Polyethylene glycol as a cause of anaphylaxis [ingredient in COVID injections!] - PDF DOC

https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/s13223-016-0172-7:f


COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease - PDF DOC

https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/covid19-rna-based-vaccines-and-the-risk-of-prion-disease-1503(2):b


https://www.caymanchem.com/msdss/33474m.pdf


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SM-102

Keywords
vaccinebill gatesmhranhsadverse reactionpfizercoronavirusindemnitymrna

