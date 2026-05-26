'There is no deal, there will be no agreement' - Larry C Johnson

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What Iran deal? 'There will be no agreement' – ex-CIA analyst
Trump is demanding that countries like Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Egypt quickly cave to pressure and normalize relations with Israel through the Abraham Accords as part of a broader Iran war deal.
But none of them are going to readily do his bidding, former CIA analyst Larry Johnson speculates.
👉 He notes that Saudi Arabia already reportedly rejected that when Trump raised the issue on a phone call that apparently included the Gulf Arabs, Turkey, and Egypt.
There's not going to be any agreement with Israel on anything until the sovereignty of the Palestinian people is resolved, he says, adding:
💬 "There's no deal. There will be no agreement."