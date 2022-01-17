'No Vax, No Ride' Policy in the Philippines Starts on January 17

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https://www.bworldonline.com/philippines-monthly-birth-and-death-data-show-that-indefinite-lockdown-and-mass-vaccination-are-wrong/
MANILA, Philippines — If you’re taking public transportation, you may just find yourself seated next to a “mystery passenger” by Monday, when the Department of Transportation’s policy to ban unvaccinated people on public utility vehicles in Metro Manila takes effect.
https://www.philstar.com/headlines/2022/01/14/2153883/mystery-passengers-be-deployed-enforcement-no-vaccine-no-ride-rule
Mirrored - Truth Videos 1984