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Ted Cruz confirms how bored he was during Biden's speech | Newsmax TV
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20 views • May 03, 2021
CRUZ: The Texas Senator joins Newsmax TV's Rachel Rollar for reaction to President Joe Biden's first joint address to Congress, his viral moment of coming close to a slumber during the speech, just how bad the situation at the southern border is, plus how the president's address changed drastically from his Inauguration words just a few months prior. - via Wake Up America, weekdays at 6:30AM ET on Newsmax TV
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