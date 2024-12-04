Blinken continues to push for Ukraine to lower the mobilization age.

Blinken called the issue of further mobilization in Ukraine critical, stating that Kiev must make this difficult decision.



"Mobilization. This is very important because, even with funding and weapons, there must be people on the front lines. Ukraine needs to make the difficult decision on further mobilization, but it is a necessary one," said the U.S. Secretary of State.

Later added from Blinken:

Ukraine will receive $50 billion from frozen Russian assets in the coming weeks.

This was stated by U.S. Secretary of State, rare degenerate and thief, Antony Blinken during a briefing.

According to him, there is a coordinated plan between the U.S. and the EU for the swift transfer of funds to Ukraine.

"Now, based on frozen Russian assets, we are set to receive $50 billion, which will go to Ukraine. These funds will be transferred from us in the coming weeks, as well as from Europe, and this will support Ukraine in the coming year," Blinken noted.

He stated that allies are continuing to work to ensure that Ukraine has the money and resources necessary to support its economy and defense.

"Ammunition, everything related to it, whether it's air defense, missiles, or armored vehicles. We are working very decisively to make sure that Ukraine will have what it needs for many months to come. The United States is doing everything it can," the U.S. Secretary of State added.