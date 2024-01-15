Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Texas Border Stand-Off
channel image
Son of the Republic
634 Subscribers
74 views
Published Yesterday

This is the [Bidan] regime’s problem — and it could be solved tomorrow.

They don’t want to do it.

What happens next?

It’s only going to get worse.

This is the invasion they wanted; this is the invasion they got.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 15 January 2024

https://rumble.com/v474pkr-theyre-plotting-a-coup-ep.-2165-01152024.html

Keywords
traffickingborder crisisborder securitydan bonginojoe bidensouthern borderconspiracy theoryglobalismgreg abbottillegal immigrantmass migrationmigration crisismigrant crisisinfiltrationbroken borderillegal aliensubversionopen bordersmugglingmigrant invasionborder invasioncolonizationgreat replacementreplacement theoryillegal migrant

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket