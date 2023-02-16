DEVELOPING: Power Outage At JFK Airport After ‘Small Fire’

On Thursday, John F. Kennedy International Airport reported flight disruptions due to a power outage at Terminal 1 caused by a small fire that occurred as a result of an electrical panel failure overnight, according to a statement by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.





The power outage was affecting both inbound and outbound flights at the terminal, but other terminals are being used to accommodate the affected flights.





Travelers are advised to check with their airlines for flight status.

Several arriving international flights have been diverted to other East Coast airports, including Newark Liberty International Airport, Boston’s Logan International Airport, and Washington Dulles International Airport, as per JFK’s website.





Additionally, an Air New Zealand flight that was scheduled to land at JFK on Thursday evening was diverted back to its origin airport, according to FlightAware, a flight tracking website.

