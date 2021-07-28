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Samantha Marika and Edward at the World Wide Rally for Freedom
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51 views • July 28, 2021
With over 240,000 followers on Instagram, Samantha proclaims that we have the power to make choices that will secure freedom for the next generation. Big pharma will make big profits with zero liability for the side effects on these vaccines.
Edward shares with us that unity is fear's biggest enemy. Media is trying to divide us and the latest target is the unvaccinated. We need to respond with love and respect, the aloha way. Now is the time to be united for our freedoms.
https://www.instagram.com/samanthamasonmarikaa/
@samanthamasonmarikaa
https://www.instagram.com/mindofedward_/
@mindofedward_
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
#WorldWideRally #WeWillAllBeThere #Freedom
Edward shares with us that unity is fear's biggest enemy. Media is trying to divide us and the latest target is the unvaccinated. We need to respond with love and respect, the aloha way. Now is the time to be united for our freedoms.
https://www.instagram.com/samanthamasonmarikaa/
@samanthamasonmarikaa
https://www.instagram.com/mindofedward_/
@mindofedward_
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
#WorldWideRally #WeWillAllBeThere #Freedom
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