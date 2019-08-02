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Leaving The Piscean Age, Principles of Perversion & Returning To The Fall
Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
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5 views • August 02, 2019
[Audio Podcast Version: https://www.blogtalkradio.com/factionsoffreedom/2019/08/01/leaving-the-piscean-age-principles-of-perversion-returning-to-the-fall]

We're still on our esoteric detour, talking about Transhumanism, Transgenderism, Androgynous peoples and more in this edition. Let me go ahead and tell you folks, this isn't a transmission where we pull up a bunch of different articles and find the correlating factor. Instead of that typical approach, we switch things up and pull from the wealth of previous issues discussed on the show, and other examples to explain the changes we're all undergoing.

Due to our instant gratification society and the detrimental affects its having, people can't see the peripheral happenings that are occurring. We live in a world years after the devastating effects of Atrazine have been exposed, yet that damage is already done. We now live in a time where pedophiles are openly calling for platonic and sexual relations with children, so you tell me what that looks like, and where it goes from here.

This episode isn't designed to be political, if anything, I try to remain as objective and unbiased as possible. When presenting the information, modern, historical, esoteric and more, I try to position it so that people understand this isn't really my opinion, it's more or less an observation of the times we've entered into and what it will produce. Procreation, production and creation all play a huge role in the theme of this episode as we ask ourselves what the future of a fruitless society yields.


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy