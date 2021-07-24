Αποπληθυσμός, γραφένιο, παρενέργειες, θάνατοι, εμβολιασμοί διά της βίας κ.ά

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2678 views • July 24, 2021
κάποιοι σχολιασμοί μου στο μπλογκ μου εδώ http://ideografhmata.blogspot.com/2021/07/blog-post_24.html
Email και paypal μου : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
το σάιτ μου https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/index.php
το καναλι μου στο Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cuXzghQljtjX/
το καναλι μου στο YT https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFf3FngarhHbFo10apLZ41Q
Email και paypal μου : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
το σάιτ μου https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/index.php
το καναλι μου στο Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cuXzghQljtjX/
το καναλι μου στο YT https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFf3FngarhHbFo10apLZ41Q
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