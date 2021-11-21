Dr. Jane Ruby & Dr. David Martin: 1986 Act DOES NOT Protect COVID-19 Injection Companies

Dr. Jane Ruby & Dr. David Martin: 1986 Act DOES NOT Protect COVID-19 Injection CompaniesThe National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 does not protect Big Pharma companies that have been producing their gene therapy shots. This leaves them not only wide open for lawsuits, but for prosecution, as well !!As I’ve reported before, the shots that are fraudulently referred to as “vaccines,” do not meet the medical definition of a vaccine.“Any suspension containing antigenic molecules derived from a microorganism, given to stimulate an immune response to an infectious disease. Vaccines may be made from weakened or killed microorganisms; inactivated toxins; toxoids derived from microorganisms; or immunologically active surface markers extracted or copied from microorganisms. They can be given intramuscularly, subcutaneously, intradermally, orally, or intranasally; as single agents; or in combinations. The ideal vaccine should be effective, well tolerated, easy and inexpensive to manufacture, and easy to administer and store. In practice, side effects from vaccines (such as fevers, muscle aches, and pain at the injection site) are common but generally mild. Adverse reactions to vaccines that should be reported include anaphylaxis, shock, seizures, active infection, and death.” – Taber’s Medical Dictionary definition for vaccine“An apparatus, tool, or machine made for a specific function.” – Taber’s Medical Dictionary definition for medical device“Any article or healthcare product intended for use in the diagnosis of disease or other condition, or for use in the care, treatment or prevention of disease, which does not achieve any of its primary intended purposes by chemical action or by being metabolised.” –Farlex Dictionary, defined by FDADr. David Martin and Dr. Jane Ruby talk about the fact that there is no protection for these “vaccine” makes concerning their COVID-19 gene therapy shots.mirrored from: