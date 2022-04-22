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China's BFFs
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30 views • April 22, 2022
Dems: Best Friends Forever
* They relish in targeting their fellow Americans.
* Kerry is the poster boy of CCP stooges.
* Everywhere you turn, China is rolling the [Bidan] administration.
* We were told he would restore world order.
* Flashback: he told China everything they wanted to hear.
* Politicians aren’t alone in selling out to China.
* Disney would rather attack an American governor than the CCP.
* Social media and the NBA have propped up China.
* The media treat China with near veneration.
* What drives the left’s kid-gloves approach to China?
* When conservatives are worse than the CCP.
* You don’t deserve to lead if China doesn’t dominate your foreign policy positions.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 21 April 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6304692620001
* They relish in targeting their fellow Americans.
* Kerry is the poster boy of CCP stooges.
* Everywhere you turn, China is rolling the [Bidan] administration.
* We were told he would restore world order.
* Flashback: he told China everything they wanted to hear.
* Politicians aren’t alone in selling out to China.
* Disney would rather attack an American governor than the CCP.
* Social media and the NBA have propped up China.
* The media treat China with near veneration.
* What drives the left’s kid-gloves approach to China?
* When conservatives are worse than the CCP.
* You don’t deserve to lead if China doesn’t dominate your foreign policy positions.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 21 April 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6304692620001
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