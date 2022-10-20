Russian General Surovikin Speaks, Kherson Battle Looms, Drone/Missiles Strikes Continue

Update on Russian military operations against Ukraine for October 19, 2022
- Russian missile and drone strikes continue for over a week, knocking out much of Ukraine's electric grid;
- Ukraine is wasting precious small arms ammunition in failed attempts to counter Russian Geran-2 drones;
- NATO claims it will send means to counter them - nothing of substance actually revealed;
- Russian forces continue to advance in Bakhmut, indicating Ukrainian forces are stretched too thin;
- Russian General Surovikin is focused on the defense of Kherson which is being evacuated;
- Fighting may reach the city, Russia has in the past withdrawn forces rather than have them destroyed or captured;
- Whatever gains Ukraine makes will be temporary - Kiev is trading its entire army for territory hoping for a political resolution in its favor ahead of a military resolution in Russia's;
References:
Guardian - Ukraine says 30% of its power plants destroyed in last eight days:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/oct/18/ukraine-says-30-of-its-power-plants-destroyed-in-last-eight-days
Politico - U.S. industry cranks up HIMARS production as Ukraine war intensifies:
https://www.politico.com/news/2022/10/18/himars-production-war-ukraine-00062301
RT (Russian media) - Russian general in charge of Ukraine operation speaks out:
https://www.rt.com/russia/564934-general-surovikin-ukraine-operation/
Bloomberg - Crimea’s Water Crisis Is an Impossible Problem for Putin (2021):
https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2021-03-19/russia-vs-ukraine-crimea-s-water-crisis-is-an-impossible-problem-for-putin#xj4y7vzkg
Reuters - Russian troops destroy Ukrainian dam that blocked water to Crimea - RIA (February 27, 2022):
https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/russian-troops-destroy-ukrainian-dam-that-blocked-water-crimea-ria-2022-02-26/
