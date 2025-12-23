🇮🇱 ISRAEL IS BLACKMAILING & BRIBING AMERICAN POLITICIANS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ISRAELI AGENTS tried to BLACKMAIL Matt Gaetz’s family for $25m by saying they had "images of [Matt] with underage prostitutes." The agents were, of course, never punished and one even "got a television show!" Gaetz also reveals he has personally been offered bribes by Israel and that when he declined he got attacked as an "anti-Semite" by Jonathan Greenblatt at the ADL. This is how they operate. They’re doing it in every country.