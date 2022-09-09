244) Stew Peters e Mark Steele: o segredo do 4G e 5G

Legendagem com visibilidade melhorada em: https://www.brighteon.com/5a239b37-4f49-4f3f-ae4f-9c1dab2ca44c devido a dificuldades à data, de juntar vídeo e legendagem.
A exposição 4G controla a auto-montagem por campos electromagnéticos e o
5G tem tudo a ver com a colheita e o piratear de informação e dados,
com a adição da velocidade da luz.
Créditos para TROLLCATCHERGENERAL, Agosto 26, 2022:
STEW PETERS MARK STEELE 5G WEAPONS AND BIO WEAPON LINK: https://www.bitchute.com/video/MKKfDFnYEGgo/
Relatório de peritos: Emissões de Radiação Energética Direcionadas da Quinta Geração (5G) no contexto de vacinas nanométricas Covid-19 contaminadas com antenas de óxido ferroso de grafite:
Expert Report: Fifth Generation (5G) Directed Energy Radiation Emissions in the context of contaminated nanometal Covid-19 Vaccines with graphite ferrous oxide antennas: https://www.globalresearch.ca/expert-report-fifth-generation-5g-directed-energy-radiation-emissions-context-nanometal-contaminated-vaccines-include-covid-19-graphite-ferrous-oxide-antennas/5786727
Ver também:
248) Não se trata de contágio das pessos injectadas, mas de irradiação: https://www.brighteon.com/0158f122-b377-443f-a59c-fb1c9646a6a8
246) Novas telecomunicações quânticas: https://www.brighteon.com/4f2662bf-fca9-4483-8d6c-456d36b8f555
245) Nano-circuitos que encolhem e crescem sob potência microondas específicas: https://www.brighteon.com/91618ce8-3f05-424d-ae72-f2de744516cd
243) Grafeno, o elemento-chave: Drª Liliana Zelada: https://www.brighteon.com/1b859919-74f6-4034-87ee-73c77e6de426
242) Nevoeiro inteligente (smart dust): https://www.brighteon.com/f4b3f9a8-1559-4c96-be8a-190ea69c87ef
241) Contágio por EMF, não por grafeno: https://www.brighteon.com/1b859919-74f6-4034-87ee-73c77e6de426
240) Anatomia do sinal das antenas de tecnologia 5G: https://www.brighteon.com/6ffa0c6c-104f-4b90-b83e-afc817958e1d
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
