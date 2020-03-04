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Bill Gates Pandemic Emergency Simulation
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135 views • March 04, 2020
In this report, Spiro Skouras takes an inside look at Event 201, which took place in NYC on October 18 2019. Event 201 is a high-level pandemic exercise hosted by the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in partnership with the World Economic Forum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
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