FLUORIDE LAWSUIT CAPTURES SHOCKING ADMISSIONS ON THE RECORD

The Fluoride Lawsuit has produced video admissions that may have exposed the nearly 80 year practice of adding the toxin to our nation’s water supply as one of the biggest public health scandals in American history. Attorney Michael Connett, Esq., explains how adding fluoride to drinking water became standard practice in the US and shares the studies that link it with severe disease. Then, he shares exclusive video of court depositions of experts you have to see to believe.





#TheFluorideScandal #FluorideLawsuit #Fluoride