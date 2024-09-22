THE HOLY SCRIPTURES IS NOT THE HOLY BIBLE, 1 OF 2, Daniel 10:20-21; 2 Timothy 3:16; Matthew 21:42;, Sabbath Service, 20240914

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

All Scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness, Amen! (2 Timothy 3:16)

1. Daniel 10:21

But I will shew thee that which is noted in the scripture of truth: and there is none that holdeth with me in these things, but Michael your prince. Amen!

2. Matthew 21:42

Jesus saith unto them, Did ye never read in the scriptures, The stone which the builders rejected, the same is become the head of the corner: this is the Lord's doing, and it is marvellous in our eyes? Amen!

Matthew 26:56

But all this was done, that the scriptures of the prophets might be fulfilled. Then all the disciples forsook him, and fled. Amen!





Learn more at:

First Century Gospel Church:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch,

www.FCGCHURCHES.org and https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4

Email: [email protected]