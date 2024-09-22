THE HOLY SCRIPTURES IS NOT THE HOLY BIBLE, 1 OF 2, Daniel 10:20-21; 2 Timothy 3:16; Matthew 21:42;, Sabbath Service, 20240914

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)
All Scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness, Amen! (2 Timothy 3:16)
1. Daniel 10:21
But I will shew thee that which is noted in the scripture of truth: and there is none that holdeth with me in these things, but Michael your prince. Amen!
Jesus saith unto them, Did ye never read in the scriptures, The stone which the builders rejected, the same is become the head of the corner: this is the Lord's doing, and it is marvellous in our eyes? Amen!
But all this was done, that the scriptures of the prophets might be fulfilled. Then all the disciples forsook him, and fled. Amen!
