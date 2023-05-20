Create New Account
'Beyond the Reset 2023' Movie: "The Great Reset '3D' Animated Movie"
"A 3D animated science fiction short film about a not-too-distant dystopian future. It speculates on the potential consequences of the infamous Great Reset, medical tyranny, woke culture and green agenda. Everything that World Economic Forum (WEF) is planning for us. Spoiler: you will get to see an animated Klaus Schwab."

Original Video Link: https://rumble.com/v2gxgs0-beyond-the-reset-2023-movie.-the-great-reset-3d-animated-movie.html

Written, Directed and Animated by Oleg Kuznetsov

3D Epix Inc.:
https://3depix.com

green new dealhuman slaverythe great awakeningworld economic forumfreedom citieswefthe great resetklaus schwabmedical apartheid15 minute citiesoleg kuznetsovmedical apartheid state

