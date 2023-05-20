"A 3D animated science fiction short film about a not-too-distant dystopian future. It speculates on the potential consequences of the infamous Great Reset, medical tyranny, woke culture and green agenda. Everything that World Economic Forum (WEF) is planning for us. Spoiler: you will get to see an animated Klaus Schwab."
Original Video Link: https://rumble.com/v2gxgs0-beyond-the-reset-2023-movie.-the-great-reset-3d-animated-movie.html
Written, Directed and Animated by Oleg Kuznetsov
3D Epix Inc.:
https://3depix.com
