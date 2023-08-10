Create New Account
The Report That They Never Intended to go Public, but HAS Gone Public, Proves That This is not Homicide, It's Murder
Published 21 hours ago

"COVID lockdown destabilized national economies, destroyed people’s lives. The lockdowns, under no circumstance could be considered as a means of containing an epidemic, because when you want to contain an epidemic, you must make sure that your economy is functioning,” said Prof. Chossudovsky at the National Citizens Inquiry.



vaccines adverse events injections crimes against humanity inoculations vaxx rebel news prof michel chossudovsky phizer phizer report

