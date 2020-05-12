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Dr. Erickson και Dr. Massihi η αλήθεια για το Covid-19
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61 views • May 12, 2020
Το επίμαχο βίντεο των Dr. Erickson και Dr. Massihi που συνεχώς το ρίχνουν.
Στην αναφορά που κάνουν οι ιατροί, εξηγούν με στοιχεία και νούμερα, γιατί οι πρακτικές που έχουν εφαρμοσθεί δεν είναι η απάντηση σε αυτή την πανδημία.
Στην αναφορά που κάνουν οι ιατροί, εξηγούν με στοιχεία και νούμερα, γιατί οι πρακτικές που έχουν εφαρμοσθεί δεν είναι η απάντηση σε αυτή την πανδημία.
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