© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Terrible Covid Vaccine Reactions - PLEASE SHARE! (MIRRORED)
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
6385 views • February 06, 2021
WARNING: DISTURBING FOOTAGE.
Terrible Covid Vaccine Reactions - PLEASE SHARE! (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from LBRY account @EricDubay at:-
lbry://@EricDubay#c/Terrible-Covid-Vaccine-Reactions---PLEASE-SHARE!#1
People all over the world are dying and being severely injured by these toxic, rushed Covid vaccines and platforms like YouTube and Facebook are deleting these videos and banning their owners. Please share these heart-wrenching videos with any family and friends that are considering taking these dangerous CoronaVirus vaccines.
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
LBRY URL
lbry://@EricDubay#c/Terrible-Covid-Vaccine-Reactions---PLEASE-SHARE!#1
Claim ID
1e52b7a1d56605f00c4315fedb6eebc8b7d5e752
Languages
en
Media Type
video/mp4
License
None
Terrible Covid Vaccine Reactions - PLEASE SHARE! (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from LBRY account @EricDubay at:-
lbry://@EricDubay#c/Terrible-Covid-Vaccine-Reactions---PLEASE-SHARE!#1
People all over the world are dying and being severely injured by these toxic, rushed Covid vaccines and platforms like YouTube and Facebook are deleting these videos and banning their owners. Please share these heart-wrenching videos with any family and friends that are considering taking these dangerous CoronaVirus vaccines.
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
LBRY URL
lbry://@EricDubay#c/Terrible-Covid-Vaccine-Reactions---PLEASE-SHARE!#1
Claim ID
1e52b7a1d56605f00c4315fedb6eebc8b7d5e752
Languages
en
Media Type
video/mp4
License
None
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.