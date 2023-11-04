Create New Account
The Real Reason for the War in Gaza
Thomas Smith
Published 20 hours ago

In this brief but very informative video, Richard Medhurst details the real reason for the Zionist desire to level Gaza and murder/displace the Palestinian people. 

This is not just genocide. Israel and the United States plan to turn Gaza into the "Ben Gurion Canal", a rival to Egypt's Suez Canal. This is about controlling the world's most geostrategic shipping lane;

World War III Has Begun
https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/11-2023



Keywords
israelegyptgenocidezionistsgazaben gurion canal

