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Retired police officer Mark Sexton Vaccine Centre the University of West Of England Bristol
Radek Radoslaw Kaliszukhttps://www.facebook.com/radoslaw.kaliszuk.dotcom/videos/1542767146147329
Retired police officer Mark Sexton, Vaccine Centre, the University of West Of England, Bristol
Here’s the full interaction with the police, resulting in the closure of the vaccine centre
This can be replicated around the country
Shared from Christine Petts