Retired police officer Mark Sexton Vaccine Centre the University of West Of England Bristol

Radek Radoslaw Kaliszukhttps://www.facebook.com/radoslaw.kaliszuk.dotcom/videos/1542767146147329





Retired police officer Mark Sexton, Vaccine Centre, the University of West Of England, Bristol

Here’s the full interaction with the police, resulting in the closure of the vaccine centre

This can be replicated around the country

Shared from Christine Petts



