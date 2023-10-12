Create New Account
Israeli crimes ongoing...Norman Finkelstein.
Stand Up for Truth
Reports describing the violence during the recent assault by Hamas fighters on Israel. Also shocking, however, has been the treatment of Palestinians for more than half a century by Israeli occupiers. Professor and author Norman Finkelstein talks about Palestinian efforts at nonviolent protest and the nearly non-existent options available to Gazans under blockade.

genocidecrimesisraeli

