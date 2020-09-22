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Bill O'Reilly on Fox News' Awkward George Soros Moment
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696 views • September 22, 2020
Even FOX is forbidden to expose people trying to destroy America. Soros may have been born a Jew but is not and never has been a practicing Jew. Soros needs to be arrested and Jailed for organizing illegal South American caravans and funding riots across America. He is the enemy of the American people.
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