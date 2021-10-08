© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fake Christians ask how to escape at rapture but real Christians speak truth so everyone try to kill
Follow
1
Share
Report
131 views • October 08, 2021
Religious Christians are always looking for an easy way of escape to have both the world and God. They do not want to give up the world, and they only want God’s salvation, but not God. This is why they come to us real Christians to ask questions like, “Let me know the steps I need to take in order to be raptured and get away from the NWO.” You already know immediately that something is not right with their heads. A normal real Christian would come to not ask you but rather ask God, “What can I do to serve you and commit myself to you and love others?” These religious Christians only come to our real Christians’ website to read the amusing and interesting parts to find out the real truth, but they ignore all the important critical vital parts about what they have to do to follow Christ. They do not want that part. They do not like my answer to them saying, “Love God with all of your heart and soul and mind and strength, and love your neighbor. Speak forth 100% of the truth, so that everyone will come to try to kill you and slaughter your family. Expose the darkness, and defend the human specie and the earth and the brethren and our allies and the resistance and restrain the spirit of the AntiChrist, so that everyone will leave you thinking that you are a lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniac like Jesus. Restore all the original Bible verses that the pastors redefined in order to get church donators and church members, so that all the female donators will leave your church in anger and disgust and will form a riot mob to try to stone you. Sell all your emergency gold and emergency food and health insurance and Katy Perry concert tickets and investments, and give that money to the poor, and pick up the cross and follow Christ. Expose the Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar earth rulers black nobility families’ names, and the hidden earth matriarchal rulers Draco Pleiadian hybrid witch pedophile cannibal feminist Satanist CIA NSA MI6 FBI CPS global child trafficking rings adrenochrome blood drinking mass genocide assassin group’s names, to mobilize God’s spiritual prayer army, and defend the earth & humans & women & children, and glorify our Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus.” Then, they will stop contacting you and run away. Not a single person sends a message to me saying, “How can I pick up the cross, and fight alongside you for Jesus against the Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elite black nobility families and world rulers and CIA NSA MI6 FBI assassins and White House Buckingham Palace Vatican Pentagon UN Hollywood church conference Mafia pedophile cannibal global child trafficking rings, so that everyone will come and try to kill me and cut off all my income and blow up my house and cut my car brakes, and honor God and glorify God and do what is right in his eyes, and defend the dumb wicked End Times human populace who are not genetically related to me, and feed our flock the truth, and mobilize God’s spiritual army, to hold back the evil?” The answer they want to hear from me is the sweet-talking pastors’ reply saying, “Oh, if you want to get raptured and escape the NWO, just love Sananda Jesus with love and light, and come to our church to talk with our evangelism counseling team, and pay 10% salary tithe taxes to me, and do not give up fellowshipping with others by drinking church coffee and eating church cookies because that is what the Bible commands. Then, you will be raptured. If you accepted Christ, and are not committing adultery and stealing and taking drugs, then you are fine. God loves you. God loves everyone. God loves the Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Satanist pedophile cannibal witch Katy Perry, too. Come to church every week.”
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.