Critically Important Rod Class: AIDS, Woodstock part 7 Manifest Station Seminar (Military Manual)

Rod Class came up from North Carolina to Woodstock to produce a series of videos which shows in high def the actual Congressional Records he and his research team used to put together their legal arguments.

In part 7 Rod shows Congressional Records of 1970 that the AIDS virus was designed to harm a population whose wealth was coveted. All these documents come from Congress and military manuals! He shows the page that explains that the president carries a flag that indicates the courtroom is a military run by the president under military jurisdiction. See the military manual that Roosevelt destroyed that said "no government can exist on a higher plane than the moral character of the people it serves. How the court system and the BAR system does not want knowledge of law known by the people.

Rod explains the history of the Grand Jury. Prior to 1940 it was the Sheriff's duty to hear any complaints of any public offices and acts against the community. A Grand Jury should hear both sides. Why public officials are "jumping ship" today.