6/4/2023 【NFSC 3rd Anniversary】NFSC member Heiye Yongshi: Only we, the Chinese people, can eliminate the CCP! The members of the New Federal State of China (NFSC) are no longer naive! Over the past three years, we, NFSC members, have become more mature, and we have witnessed the depth of the CCP's infiltration into the Western world. We still have a lot of work to do in order to achieve a better future!

6/4/2023 【新中国联邦三周年】新中国联邦人黑夜勇士：唯有我们中国人自己才能灭共！新中国联邦人已不再天真！过去这三年，我们新中国联邦人也变得更成熟，让我们看到了中共对西方的渗透之深，我们还有很多事情要做，才能换来一个更好的未来！

